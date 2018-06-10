Roger W. Abelson was a chemist who loved poetry, a teacher passionate about his own learning, and an adventurer in his everyday life. Roger William Abelson died Tuesday, June 5 in Laramie.
Born Sept. 6, 1939, in Minot, North Dakota, to Chet and Evie (née McCormick) Abelson, Roger grew up in nearby Stanley, making lifelong friends. He first taught in Minnesota, then flew west in a twin-engine plane — barely clearing the summit — to Laramie. First at UW Prep, later at Laramie High School, and finally at the University of Wyoming, Roger taught science for more than 40 years. In his remarkable career, he taught in Laos, traveled Wyoming as a science educator for the WDE, and earned his doctorate, shaping teaching and learning wherever he was.
With a deep love of science and a belief in the transformative power of education, Roger’s legacy is to his family, students and community. He saw in others what perhaps they could not see in themselves, mentoring students, colleagues, friends and strangers. An avid runner, carpenter, conversationalist, motorcyclist, Boy Scout leader, cyclist, skier and fly fisherman, Roger refused to allow Parkinson’s Disease to limit his adventures.
Roger will be deeply missed by his wife Charlotte (the luckiest woman alive); his sisters, Helen Anne Olson and Frankie Edberg; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and countless students.
A celebration of Roger’s life is planned for Aug. 18, 2018.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented