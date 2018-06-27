Robert Wiles, 79, passed away at his residence Wednesday evening, June 20, 2018, in Thermopolis.
Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Ionia, Michigan, he was one of six children of Elmer and Nina (née Montgomery) Wiles.
In 1965, he married Judy Durfey in Ionia. The couple and their family moved to Laramie in 1975, where he was employed by C&M Ready Mix. He then worked many years as a custodian for the University of Wyoming. After the death of his wife in 2006, Robert moved to Thermopolis.
Those cherishing his memory include his children, Robert (Leona) and James Wiles, both of Casper, Rick (Heidi) Wiles, of Centralia, Washington, Mike (Paula) Bell, of Ionia, and Barbara Canfield, of Thermopolis; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Evelyn Wiles, of Ionia.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Mortimore Funeral Home in Thermopolis. Online messages can be offered at www.mortfh.com.
Commented