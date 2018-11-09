Robert Michael “Robbie” Ramirez, 39, was taken from us tragically Nov. 4, 2018, in Laramie.
Robbie was born Oct. 16, 1979, in Laramie. He graduated from Laramie High School and attended the University of Wyoming. He was actively involved in many activities throughout most of his life and when he had a passion for something, he dedicated all of his time to perfecting his skills and being the best he could be. As an athlete, he played on competitive traveling teams in baseball and hockey. He played soccer, snowboarded and was a life-long skateboarder. He also gave back to the community as a hockey coach and a volunteer at the skateboard park, which was a highlight of his recent years. Robbie had a knack for all things creative; from making clay beads with Beavis and Butthead on them to becoming a potter and most recently an aspiring cobbler. He had a love for the musical arts; he sang with the LHS choir in Carnegie Hall in 1999 and played classical guitar as an adult. But his deepest love was for his White Ford Ranger, which he would talk about endlessly if you let him.
He will be remembered for his kind soul, contagious smile and laughter, his witty sense of humor, playfulness and his ability to break anything he ever borrowed from friends and family.
He is survived by grandmother Doris Bunn-Manfull; mother Debra Hinkel; father James Ramirez (Patty); brother Randal Ramirez (Cia); sister Robyn Ramirez (Mike Howe); stepsisters, Haley Ragland (Levi) and Megan Ehnle (Ryan Frizzle); stepbrother Matthew Ehnle; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
His memorial service/celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Elks Lodge.
Donations can be made to Robbie’s Project at Uniwyo Federal Credit Union.
