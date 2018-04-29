Oct. 24, 1928-Jan. 20, 2018
Bob was born to Edwin Blaine Hall and Rose Crisman Hall in Laramie. Edwin was a hunter/trapper rancher, fly-fisherman and mountain man.
Rose was a school teacher, taught at the Buckeye School, devoted to family, a writer and never knew a stranger.
Nicknames were a family tradition, and as a child, his was Bobby or Bobwire, he was raised with his sister Kathleen Hall Jackson, who he nicknamed “Shorty,” on the Ed Hall Ranch in Centennial, which was homesteaded by their grandfather Robert John Hall in 1890.
Bob attended University High School and received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wyoming. He was drafted to the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Lompoc, California. After his service, he returned back to UW for his master’s degree. Bob married his wonderful wife Frances M. Tieszen, and together they had three children, Mary Hall Smith, Charles Weston Hall and Margaret Hall Shebaily. During this time, Bob won a Fulbright Scholarship, which allowed him to study in England. He finished up his studies at Claremont University in California, where he obtained his Ph.D.
During his working life, Bob was employed at North American Airlines, Hughes Aircraft, Human Factors Research, UC California, University of Las Vegas and his own company Centennial Research and Development.
For Hughes, he developed the first Head Mounted Display. While working for USC, he taught in Germany. His programs at Human Factors Research offered the opportunity to travel all over the world. Travel filled his curiosity, desire for adventure, exploration and zest for life.
Prior to retiring, Bob married his beloved Sandra with whom he spent 25-plus years of married life both in California and Wyoming. Bob leaves his former wife Frances; current wife Sandra; sister Kathleen; three children, Mary, Charles and Margaret; and six grandchildren, Sarah Parsons, Moe Shebaily, Chelsea B. Smith, Bobby Smith, Alexander Hall and Justina Rose Hall. He also leaves eight great-grandchildren.
In the end, it was his love for Sandra Hall that sustained him — he chose well. Sandra’s immense love and positivity also sustained our family. We are reminded that, “it’s not what you say, it’s what you do.” For that we are eternally grateful. Bob was in decline during his last months under care at home with the Santa Ynez Visiting Nurse and Hospice, who were wonderful with him. Our family especially appreciates the kindness, care and guidance that was provided along this journey.
It would be an understatement to say Bob was a remarkable individual, a ranch kid, proud Wyoming native, an inventor, story-teller extraordinaire, a fearless and amazing adventurer, lived his life fully and most proud of his inventive ideas. Core to his beliefs were sticking together, coming home when in trouble (no matter what it was) and seeking the help of your family. He knew his ancestors helped him get here, and the family chronicles the nucleus to who he was, a survivor and lover of life. He loved many and is dearly loved.
A celebration of life ceremony and reception is from 1-3 p.m. May 26 at the ranch at 301 Dinwiddie Road in Centennial. Please feel free to attend if you would like to share a memory of Bob.
