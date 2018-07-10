Robert Gene Roe, 81, of Cheyenne, formerly of Laramie, died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. He was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Robert Jesse and Dorothy Viola (née Drullinger) Roe.
Robert “Bob” taught marketing at the University of Wyoming for 40 years and was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
He married Suzanne Carol Sanders on Aug. 27, 1966, in Seattle, Washington.
Robert is survived by his wife Suzanne, of Cheyenne; his children, Heather Roe Day (Donald Day Jr.), of Cheyenne, and Robert Kenneth Roe (Ann Fries-Roe), of Nampa, Idaho; and his three grandchildren.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral with the Very Reverend Stephen Askew officiating.
Private family burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends can make a contribution to the University of Wyoming’s Department of Management and Marketing, St. Matthew’s Cathedral and/or a charity of their choice.
