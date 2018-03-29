Robert E. Dolan, 93, of Cheyenne, passed away at home March 27.
He was born Sept. 28, 1924, in Laramie.
Robert served in the U.S. Marines during WWII as a member of the Marine Raiders serving with Carlson’s Raiders. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
He was a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad and an avid sports fan especially Wyoming Cowboy’s football. He and his wife were lifelong season ticket holders. He was a member of the Laramie chapters of the American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge and Elks.
Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years Jean; brother Edward Dolan; and treasured nieces and nephews, Suzie Hosier, Janice Brown, Carol Gaskell, Deanna Scott and Pat Dolan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dolan and Borgheld (Waino) Maki; siblings, James Dolan and Jeanie Maxfield; and four nephews.
Private family services will be hosted.
