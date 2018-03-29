Robert E. Dolan
Buy Now

Robert E. Dolan, 93, of Cheyenne, passed away at home March 27.

He was born Sept. 28, 1924, in Laramie.

Robert served in the U.S. Marines during WWII as a member of the Marine Raiders serving with Carlson’s Raiders. He was a Purple Heart recipient.

He was a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad and an avid sports fan especially Wyoming Cowboy’s football. He and his wife were lifelong season ticket holders. He was a member of the Laramie chapters of the American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge and Elks.

Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years Jean; brother Edward Dolan; and treasured nieces and nephews, Suzie Hosier, Janice Brown, Carol Gaskell, Deanna Scott and Pat Dolan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dolan and Borgheld (Waino) Maki; siblings, James Dolan and Jeanie Maxfield; and four nephews.

Private family services will be hosted.