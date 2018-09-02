Robert Cron

Robert “Bob” Cron died Aug. 21, 2018, at the University of Colorado Hospital following a brief illness. Bob was born July 24, 1953, in Indianapolis. He lived in Bloomington, Indiana, Ellettsville, Indiana, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Cape Girardeau Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, Ramadi, Iraq, and Grand Junction, Colorado, before moving to Laramie with his wife Sarah Coffey Cron. Bob graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and worked in telecommunications. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and competitive shooting. He also enjoyed studying personal interests ranging from history to tree farming. In addition to his wife Sarah, other local survivors include sister-in-law Dona Coffey, nephew Dave (Beth) Coffey and their children, Alex, T.J. and JoJo. Cremation has occurred. At Bob’s request, there will be no service.