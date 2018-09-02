Robert Cron

Robert “Bob” Cron died Aug. 21, 2018, at the University of Colorado Hospital following a brief illness. Bob was born July 24, 1953, in Indianapolis. He lived in Bloomington, Indiana, Ellettsville, Indiana, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Cape Girardeau Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, Ramadi, Iraq, and Grand Junction, Colorado, before moving to Laramie with his wife Sarah Coffey Cron. Bob graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and worked in telecommunications. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and competitive shooting. He also enjoyed studying personal interests ranging from history to tree farming. In addition to his wife Sarah, other local survivors include sister-in-law Dona Coffey, nephew Dave (Beth) Coffey and their children, Alex, T.J. and JoJo. Cremation has occurred. At Bob’s request, there will be no service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Evacuations issued for Britania Fire
- Alleged stabber to appear in court: Defendants fled after event
- Suspected voyeur pleads not guilty
- Toxic algae found in Wheatland reservoirs
- ‘North of 1,700’ freshman head to campus, UW dealing with capacity issue in dorms
- Patrick Parker
- Harshman’s peers pan his ‘novelty’ UW dorm proposal
- Tawnee Danielle Wright
- Nichols provides update in State of University address
- Pat Parker
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented