Rick Eugene Baker passed away Nov. 13 at Hospice of Laramie. Born Sept. 11, 1962, in Laramie, Rick attended schools in Lusk, Cheyenne and Laramie and graduated from LHS in 1982. Rick is survived by wife Beverly; parents, Wayne and Mary Helen Baker; and four brothers, David, Troy, Craig and Mark. His is also survived by several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.