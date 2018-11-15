Rick Eugene Baker passed away Nov. 13 at Hospice of Laramie. Born Sept. 11, 1962, in Laramie, Rick attended schools in Lusk, Cheyenne and Laramie and graduated from LHS in 1982. Rick is survived by wife Beverly; parents, Wayne and Mary Helen Baker; and four brothers, David, Troy, Craig and Mark. His is also survived by several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rick Eugene Baker
Kayla Dumas
Get email notifications on Kayla Dumas daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Kayla Dumas posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting footage shows Ramirez unarmed, confrontational
- Colling confirmed as shooter
- Deputy fatally shoots man on Garfield Street
- Robert Michael ‘Robbie’ Ramirez
- UW ROTC cadet awarded for valorous response to vehicle accident
- Wills letter: Sheriff’s office accountable for shooting death
- Hale letter: Many questions hang over shooting investigation, hiring practices
- Nichols letter: Why is first response from law enforcement lethal force?
- Mary E. Harris
- Delores Marlyn Crout
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented