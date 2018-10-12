Richard W. Oppie, 81, of Laramie, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at his home. He was born July 11, 1937, in Sterling, Colorado, to Lawrence and Helen (née Couch) Oppie.
He is survived by wife Vanadia Oppie; children, Larry Oppie (Stacey) and Steve Oppie (Trish); grandchildren, Presley, Shelby and Tyler Oppie; and brother Jack (Carol) Oppie.
Per Richard’s request, there will be no services. Cremation will take place with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital at www.donatelovetotherescue.org.
