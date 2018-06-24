Richard Henry Borgmann subscribed to the philosophy that “it’s gotta come from the heart if you want it to work,” and lived his life accordingly.
Borgmann died June 3 in New York City after undergoing lung transplant surgery due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis. He was born March 29, 1949, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Carl and Mable Borgmann. He was the youngest of five children. While he lived briefly in Lincoln and Burlington, Vermont, Borgmann spent the majority of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York. He matriculated at Swarthmore College, but moved out west in 1972 because he had become enchanted with the ranching lifestyle. During the next 36 years, he worked on many ranches from Livermore north to Laramie and McFaddin, Wyoming before returning to Livermore to manage the Rabbit Creek Ranches for George Seidel.
His many accomplishments as a stockman include the founding of the Black Rose Ranch, his service as president of the Stockgrowers Association, and his involvement with local 4-H clubs and the Supreme Cow programs. In 1996, Borgmann bred the Grand Champion steer at the Wyoming State Fair. He also pursued his passion of breeding, starting, and showing cutting horses. He was dedicated to friends and neighbors and was an integral part of his beloved Livermore community.
At his mother’s memorial service, Richard sang words that expressed his life’s philosophy:
“You got to sing like you don’t need the money
Love like you’ll never get hurt
You got to dance like nobody’s watchin’
It’s gotta come from the heart
If you want it to work.”
In addition to his sister Martha, Richard is survived by nine adoring nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews, and three grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by three sisters and his stepson Brian. A memorial ceremony followed by a “Good Horse Under You” party and potluck will be at 3:30 p.m. July 14, 2018, in the meadow by his house at 7289 Cherokee Park Road (80c), Livermore, CO. Please bring a side dish. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund to benefit his grandchildren has been established. Please send cards and contributions to the fund to: c/o Thodes, PO Box 107, Livermore, CO 80536.
“May you have a good horse under you, may you have good water and good grass; to the top of the pass, where the trail meets the great divide. I would like for all of my friends and family to gather and have a party to talk about my life, meet each other and enjoy music, food and drink”
— Richard Borgmann
