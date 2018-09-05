Richard “Dick” Waggener

Jan. 24, 1930-Aug. 30, 2018
Richard W. Waggener peacefully passed away surrounded by family Aug. 30, 2018, in Laramie, following a brief illness. He was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Green River to Fleetwood and Harline Waggener.
The family later moved to Cheyenne, where Waggener graduated from high school in 1948 and served in ROTC, the Wyoming Air National Guard and the U.S. Army.
After graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1952 with a degree in chemical engineering, he returned to Green River, where he worked for FMC Corp. from 1952-1988. He married Eleanor Manning on March 29, 1958.
He was mayor of Green River from 1971-1983 and served in the Wyoming State Legislature.
He and Eleanor moved to Cheyenne in 1988 when he accepted a position with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. In 1998, he joined George K. Baum & Co. as a fund representative for the Wyoming Government Investment Fund until retiring in 2012.
In 2000, he and Eleanor settled in Laramie. In 2005, he was appointed interim city manager for the city of Laramie. He was active in the Laramie community, including serving on the Interfaith-Good Samaritan board, Wyoming Technology Business Center Advisory Committee and Albany County Public Library’s Friends of the Library. He was an energetic member of St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years and children, Larz, Robert (Leslie), Linda and John (Diana Marie).
A celebration of life and memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral. A graveside service will occur at a later date in Green River.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Matthew’s Cathedral Memorial Fund, 104 S. Fourth St., Laramie, WY 82070. A full obituary is on the Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home website at www.montgomerystryker.com.
