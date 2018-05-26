Paul Gratien Etchepare Jr. passed away peacefully March 6, 2018, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Paul was born June 8, 1946, in LaGrange, Illinois, to Paul Gratien and Hellen (née Dean) Etchepare.
Following his graduation from Colorado State University, Paul served as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army in South Vietnam. After his service in the Army, he joined his father and late brother, John, in the ownership and management of Warren Live Stock Company. Paul assumed responsibility for their sheep operation in Albany and Laramie counties and eastern Colorado. It was at this time he established his primary residence in Laramie and became actively involved in community affairs. At the time of his death, he maintained residences in Laramie, Denver and Fort Lauderdale. Paul was a member of the Etchepare Family Foundation Board, the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and other numerous nonprofit organizations.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Gratien and Hellen (née Dean) Etchepare; brother John Etchepare; sister-in-law Katherine Etchepare; brother Ralph Etchepare; and brother-in-law Mark Markovitz.
He is survived by his sisters, Claire Etchepare Markovitz, Toni Etchepare Thomson and Angie Etchepare Carter, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private family service was hosted. Paul’s commitment to the betterment of the lives of all persons, as well as the Laramie community as a whole, was evident by his perpetual philanthropic generosity and volunteerism. His spirit will continue to be present through those sustaining contributions. All who knew and cared for Paul will miss him dearly.
