Patsy R. Brown, 80, of Douglas and formerly of Laramie, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the Douglas Care Center. She was born June 21, 1937, in Afton.
She married her first husband, Perry Clark, and together they adopted their daughter Dess.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her second husband Ed Brown; and her sister Beth Hepworth.
She is survived by daughter Dess Huval; grandchildren, Rosemary Foster, Sarah Huval and Tye Huval; great-grandchildren, Sean Foster and Padraic Bodenstein; and twin brother Paul Nelson.
Funeral services will be at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, May 12 at the LDS Stake Center on Hayford Avenue. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the LDS Stake Center.
