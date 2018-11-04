Former Laramie resident, Patsy Ann “Pat” Jones, 84, was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and passed Oct. 29, 2018, in Walla Walla, Washington. She graduated from Garden City (Kansas) High School and attended Kansas State University. She married Morris Jones on June 6, 1953, in Garden City. They moved to Laramie in 1965. Pat co-owned the Yarn Shop, worked at Fortman’s Paint and was a real estate agent for Century 21. She belonged to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral and Chapter W, PEO. In 1986, the Joneses retired to Walla Walla, Washington. She was active in Chapter GO, PEO and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. On June 18, 2011, Pat was ordained an Episcopal deacon. Pat is survived by husband of 65 years Morris, retired University of Wyoming architect, at home at 682 Wayne Lane, Walla Walla; daughter Stacy Prest and her husband Tom, of Walla Walla; son Matt and his wife Tami, of Palisade, Colorado; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren (with a ninth on the way), all of Colorado. In lieu of flowers, Deacon Pat asked contributions be made to the St. Paul’s Church Permanent Endowment Fund. Services will be Nov. 24 in Walla Walla.