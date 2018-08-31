Patrick Parker, 82, of Laramie, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. He was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Laramie to Frank and Iva (née Hume) Parker.
Pat received his early education in Hillsdale and later transitioned to Laramie High School. After high school, he spent time working at various jobs, including working at the stock yard, washing dishes for the University of Wyoming, Bull Mountain Cattle Company and the Rex Lewis Ranch, then later on for the state of Wyoming Highway Department, retiring in 1995. Pat married Rita Eike on April 28, 1956, in Laramie. Pat was proud of many of his accomplishments, but most of all, being the founder of the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department and being a volunteer firefighter for many years. Pat is known for being a generous man, who gave to many, including many charities. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 582, the Curmudgeons of Laramie, The Melodies at the Eppson Center for Seniors and playing Santa when Christmas came around.
He is preceded in death by wife Rita Parker; his parents; stepfather Art Bergstrom; brother Gordon Parker; brothers-in-law, Richard Jackson, Cecil Johnston, Ray Haas, Delton Meyer and Tom Murdoch; and sister-in-law Jeannie Eike.
Pat is survived by children, Debbie Eberle (Steve), of Gillette; David (Connie) Parker, of Laramie, and Becky Parker, of Laramie; grandchildren, Natasha (Marcus) Gallizzi, of Cheyenne, Sarah (Mike) Forster, of Gillette, Dusty (Janette) Parker, of Laramie, Patrick (Jessica) Parker, of Laramie, and Matt (Megan) Parker, of Torrington; step-grandchild Laddie (Cortni) Lentz; 11 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Bob Parker (Joyce), of Cheyenne, Frances Whitman, of New Mexico, George Parker (Janice), of Laramie, and Mary Johnston, of Cheyenne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the Albany County Fairgrounds with Chaplain Richard Parish officiating with firefighter honors.
Memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s name to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070, to Amy’s Kids, 540 S. Colorado Ave., Laramie, WY 82070, and/or the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., Laramie, WY 82072.
