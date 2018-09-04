Memorial services for Patrick Parker will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s name to Hospice of Laramie,1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070, to Amy’s Kids, 540 S. Colorado Ave., Laramie, WY 82070, and/or the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., Laramie, WY 82072.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
