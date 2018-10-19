Ottis William Rechard, of Beaverton, Oregon, died Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Maries, Idaho, at the age of 93.
Ottis was born Nov. 13, 1924, in Laramie to Ottis Howard and Mary Bird Rechard. His father, Ottis Howard, had started as a faculty member at the University of Wyoming mathematics department a year earlier in fall 1923 and was Dean of the College of Arts and Science for 17 years between 1945 and 1961. Ottis William attended grade school through high school at the university schools. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 134 and reached the rank of Life. While attending the University of Wyoming, he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Ottis graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in spring 1943 at the age of 18 but missed the graduation ceremony since he had enlisted and was at boot camp.
In November 1943, just after his 19th birthday, he married Dorothy Duble Rechard from Cheyenne at the Laramie Presbyterian Church while on leave from the Army. He had met Dorothy at a church summer camp. She had accompanied him on the piano while he played a violin solo. Music remained a big part of their lives together until Dorothy died in 1999. Ottis continued to play his violin in symphonies, chamber groups and church services until three years ago at the age of 90.
With his math skills, Ottis served in the weather branch of the Army Air Corps as a 1st Lieutenant during World War II. He was stationed in Britain and was part of the team that predicted the weather and tides for the Normandy Invasion. He landed at Normandy on D-Day.
After the war, he earned his Ph.D. in mathematics in 1948 at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, just as his father had done 27 years earlier. He was a significant mathematical researcher, developed ideas that laid the groundwork for the usage and study of computers and developed one of the first-degree programs in computer science.
He was an assistant professor at Ohio State from 1948-1951, worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1951-1958, was a professor, chairman of computer science, and director of computer center at Washington State University from 1958-1976 and was professor of mathematics and computer science at University of Denver from 1976-1995. He also was a visiting professor and interim chairman of computer science at the University of Wyoming from 1986-1987. Ottis was honored as one of 75 exemplary alumni of the UW Arts and Science College in 1994.
He was an active member of Presbyterian churches in Madison, Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio, Los Alamos, New Mexico, Pullman, Washington, Denver, St. Maries, Idaho, and Beaverton, Oregon. Throughout his life, he brought strength to the choirs with his fine tenor (and later bass) voice. He also served as a church elder for many decades. In addition, he was active in secondary education and served on the Los Alamos School Board from 1954-1956 and Pullman School Board from 1967-1974.
Ottis was an avid and lifelong fly-fisherman, having taken up the sport with his father and younger brother. His love of the outdoors was nurtured in the Snowy Range, where his family lived on the North Fork of the Laramie River every summer while he was growing up. He was living at his cabin on the St. Joe River, near St. Maries, Idaho, at the time of his death.
Ottis has four surviving daughters, Katherine Baxter, Carol Sinnemann, Nancy Moore (UW graduate) and Elizabeth Bird. Their families include three sons-in-law, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Ottis had a central role in the lives of his daughters and their families, and he was planning to host yet another extended family get-together at his cabin in Idaho at the time of his death.
Ottis is also survived by younger brother Paul A. Rechard, of Laramie, a UW graduate and civil engineering professor emeritus; nephew Rob P. Rechard, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and his family; and niece Karen Ann Davis, of Gillette and her family. Paul and Ottis established the Ottis Howard Rechard Award for the top graduating senior in the UW mathematics department, in honor of their father.
Ottis is deeply missed. His remains were placed beside Dorothy’s on their beloved Black Prince Creek property on the St. Joe River. His life and resurrection were celebrated Aug. 9 at St. Maries Presbyterian Church. A memorial remembrance will also occur Dec. 7 in Beaverton at Southminster Presbyterian Church in conjunction with the church’s annual music program.
