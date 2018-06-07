Nola Ruth (née Webb) LaBrie, formerly of Laramie, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center in Sun City West, Arizona.
Nola is survived by husband Bernard LaBrie Jr.; sister Lois (Webb) Schepler; daughters, Tina LaBrie, Julie LaBrie and Rebecca LaBrie; grandchildren, Anthony LaBrie, Alexandra LaBrie and Kalliope LaBrie; and great-grandchildren, Marvel LaBrie and Winora LaBrie.
With a kind heart and a gentle spirit, Nola devoted her life to her family. Wife, mother and grandmother, she was always there for us with unconditional love and boundless compassion. We were truly blessed by her caring presence in our lives. She will be sorely missed, cherished always and never forgotten. Rest in peace. We will always love you.
She is preceded in death by parents, George Harold Webb and Renetta (née Knowles) Webb, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and brother James Lewis Webb, of Genoa City, Wisconsin.
A memorial service for family and friends will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Calvary Chapel in Surprise, Arizona.
