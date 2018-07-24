Nancy Burnese Daly
Funeral services for Nancy Burnese Daly, 76, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018, at the McKibben Cafeteria at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas with Pastor Tom Strock officiating.
Nancy Daly died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at her ranch home near Douglas.
A memorial to the Converse County Homemakers in care of Lisa Daly, 752 Esterbrook Road, Douglas, Wyoming, would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes — Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
