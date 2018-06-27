A graveside service for Nancy Ann Israel Lauderback will be at 10:30 a.m. July 2, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery. A reception will follow at Hilton Garden Inn.
Most Popular
Articles
- End of an era for WyoTech: Students walk as school faces uncertain future
- Criminal trial delayed pending civil action against university
- Sears to close: ‘Promises not kept’ by store owners
- Stabbing details emerge, perpetrator thought he killed victim
- Two charged in Laramie stabbing: No official word on victim’s condition
- Ranching, fishing, family time fill governor’s after-office agenda
- Richard Henry Borgmann
- Michelle Sanchez
- Mary Louise (née Jankovsky) Geraud
- Walter William ‘Bill’ Martin
Commented