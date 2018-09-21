Private services for 79-year-old Nan Marie Newman, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, will be hosted at a later date.
King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include husband of 60 years Charles Newman, of Hopkinsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kendall Newman, of Rock Springs, and Scott and Kathy Newman, of Waverly Hall, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Frederick Bush, of Hopkinsville; sister D’Ete Price, of Hemet, California; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Columbus, Nebraska, to the late Harold Francis Ferguson and Zeta D’Ete McEnerney Ferguson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Ferguson and Buddy Ferguson.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Hopkinsville.
Mrs. Newman was a retired officer from First Interstate Bank in Laramie. She was of the Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed singing and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Commented