Mildred P. Cortez, 66, of Laramie, died Friday, April 6, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1951, in Laramie to John and Ofelia (née Martinez) Cortez.
Mildred attended St. Laurence School until the ninth grade and graduated from Laramie High School in 1971.
Mildred was very diverse in many aspects of her life, including her jobs and hobbies. She loved reading and being in the sun. She enjoyed traveling on the motorcycle and camping with family and friends. Mildred had a green thumb, growing many plants, which she shared her joy of plants with family and friends, which many of them have in their household. She became known as “momma” to a vast amount of the community. She had a tremendous amount of love for her family, friends and everyone she met. She was a member of St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church and was an avid advocate for veterans affairs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Doug Jones; and brothers, Randolph and Paul Cortez.
She is survived by daughter G. Rachelle Santistevan de Cortez and son-in-law Jacey Willson, of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandpuppy Whiskey; siblings, John (Leona) Cortez, of Cheyenne, Jose “Tabby” Cortez, of Cheyenne, Ruben (Christie) Cortez, of Laramie, Gogi (John) Knowlton, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, and Teri (Pat) Weber, of Arvada, Colorado. She is also survived by friend Daniel Santistevan, of Laramie; and numerous extended family members.
Rosary service will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to any disabled American veterans organization in Mildred’s name.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
