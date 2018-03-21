Laramie lost one of its most beloved and selfless lifelong resident Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Michael Wayne Snow was born at Ivinson Memorial Hospital on June 26, 1960. He was a Laramie High School graduate, class of 1979. He started his career in plumbing during high school at his grandfather and uncle’s shop, Lowham Plumbing. He learned his trade and advanced his knowledge for many years. Michael became a favorite for many lifelong residents whom he helped with personal plumbing jobs. Regardless of the numerous hours he worked at his full-time job, he always made time to assist countless friends and family. Michael then moved on to his final job at the University of Wyoming. His coworkers at UW described him as an incredibly dedicated, hard worker that was well liked by all.
Michael was special in many ways, but especially his warm and sincere smile and contagious laugh. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit; always having a swift comeback to tease or joke with someone to get a smile or laugh.
He was always willing to help anyone and everyone, no matter the task. Michael loved spending time with family and friends, especially doing anything outdoors. He especially loved time at the family cabin. Even there he worked hard, putting in time and effort into restoring a treasured place. The cabin gave him the opportunity to share his love of the outdoors with his many dogs. He also shared his home with many other animals, stunning birds, amazing family heirlooms, and his own collection of beautiful things. For many years, Michael had a gorgeous home and garden, full of gorgeous flowers, until the upkeep became too difficult with his health and responsibilities.
Michael is survived by his parents, Bob and Alice Snow, of Laramie; brother Brian (Rhonda), of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; sister Kim Wilkinson (Steve), of Jackson; nieces Hailey Wilkinson, of Jackson, and Brigitte and Kayci Snow, of Upper Sandusky; nephews Tyler, Shane and Lorin Wilkinson of Jackson; as well as seven grand nieces and nephews.
A service to honor Michael Wayne Snow will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 23 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, followed by a reception at 2:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of “Michael” to the Laramie Animal Shelter, or the Animal Welfare Society or other charitable foundations.
