Michael “Mike” Sullivan, 53, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Mike was born in Laramie to Wayne Sullivan and Denice Burke. He was the second oldest of five children.
Mike started construction in high school working for Bird-O’Donnell and continued his career in construction. He loved what he did and it was shown through all of his work. There is no doubt — he loved playing in the dirt and collecting rocks.
He loved spending time with his grandkids and having a good laugh with his family and old friends, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a heart of gold and always found the good in every person he met and was always willing to help lend a hand when needed. He will be missed greatly by everyone he had the pleasure of knowing.
Mike is survived by three children, Lori Veniegas (Micah), Chad Sullivan (Tara) and Tonya Sullivan (Kris); grandchildren, Kendra, Jace, Derek, Braxton and Kira; siblings, Mark (Lisa), Michelle (Monty) Coordes, Matt (Debbie) and Monty; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by father Wayne; mother Denice; his maternal and paternal grandparents; aunt Beverly (Jackson); and uncle Jack (Sullivan).
A celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at VFW Laramie, 2142 Garfield St., for those that would like to attend.
