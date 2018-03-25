Michael Alan McNamee

Michael A. McNamee, age 88, of Laramie, passed away March 20, 2018. He was born May 9, 1929, in Tecumseh, Nebraska, to John J. McNamee and Avis O’Loughlin. Mike grew up on a farm near Pine Bluffs with his three brothers, Joe, Tom and Stan. He graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1947. Mike served in the Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Ruth H. Graves on Sept. 29, 1950, in Cheyenne.
Mike earned his BS and MS in plant science from the University of Wyoming. He then worked for the Agricultural Extension Service at UW for 30 years, retiring in 1986. During his years in Laramie, Mike served on the Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education for 20 years. He also served as president of the Wyoming School Board Association. Community service was important to Mike, and he was very active in Laramie and around the entire state of Wyoming. Along with coaching baseball, leading 4-H groups and volunteering at the Ivinson Museum and Ivinson Memorial Hospital, he was a longtime member of the Albany County Farm Bureau, Elks Lodge, Laramie Genealogy Club, Presbyterian Church and Jacoby Golf Club Men’s League. UW athletics was also a big part of his social life. Mike was a Cowboy Joe Club member and a season ticket holder for football and men’s and women’s basketball for more than 50 years. Go Pokes!
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He leaves behind wife Ruth of 67 years; sister-in-law Annabelle (Tom) McNamee; and children, Margie (Pat) Chinadle, Michael Jr. (Kathlene), Molly (Jeff) Wilhelm, Mark (Linda), Monte (Jean), Charlie (Diane) and Tom (Kris). He will also be greatly missed by his 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 27 at the United Presbyterian Church in Laramie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, Mike McNamee Memorial.
