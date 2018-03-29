Maureen Dorothy Overturf, 85, of Laramie, died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at her home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Ulrick Mleziva and Edna Jensen.
Maureen graduated from high school in Rawlins. She spent 20-plus years working for the University of Wyoming in the power plant. She married Dean Overturf.
She loved to travel with her friends enjoying many cruises. She was a member of the Does.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dean; and daughter Deanna Dunlap.
She is survived by daughter Karen M. Kipper-Tomke, of Hayden, Colorado; and granddaughter Krista Tomke of Denver.
Funeral liturgy will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at St. Paul’s Newman Center with the Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented