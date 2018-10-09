Mary “Migs” Long, 92, passed away Friday, Sept. 21 at Hospice of Laramie surrounded by her family and long-term caregiver Katie Modey. Migs was born Jan. 5, 1926, in Sheridan, the third child of Big Horn ranchers Bert L. and Emma Dow. While growing up on the ranch, she attended Big Horn schools and graduated from Big Horn High School.
Through their mother’s acquaintance, she met Andrew Long Jr. of Acme, and they married Dec. 30, 1950. Together, they spent most of their life in Laramie and raised three children, Becky (Milton) Cox, Andrew (Andra) Long III and Penny Odem.
She was a homemaker at heart and loved gardening, sewing and bowling and sold Avon for 35 years. She volunteered for many of her children’s activities, including Boy/Girl Scouts, 4H, Job’s Daughters and Demolay. Her sewing and baking skills were well utilized throughout the years of volunteering.
She is the last of her generation, preceded in death by her parents and siblings, as well as her husband and infant son Richard Paul. She is survived by her children; grandchildren, Damon (Tawni) Newsome and Thomas Odem; and great-grandchildren, Tanner and Gavin Newsome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Horn City Historical Society, PO Box 566, Big Horn, WY 82833, or Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive Laramie, WY 82072.
Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Chaplain Rhett Ivey presiding.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
