Mary Louise (née Jankovsky) Geraud

On June 11, 2018, Mary Lou Geraud passed away after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer. Mary Lou was born Feb. 25, 1952, to James J. and Martha Westman Jankovsky in Laramie. Raised on a Wyoming ranch, she developed a passionate sense of wonder and adventure that comes with exploring streams, meadows, mountains and ponds in all seasons whether on foot, by horse or on a tractor. Her passion enriched the lives of her family, friends and students.
Mary graduated from Rock River High School and received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Wyoming in 1974. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Spurs Sophomore/Chimes Junior Honorary Societies. Shortly after graduating, she married her best friend and husband of 44 years, John Geraud.
Upon receiving a master’s degree in education from Western Oregon University, Mary had a 29-year teaching career in elementary schools in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Walla Walla, Washington, and most recently Nampa, Idaho. Mary instilled in her students and fellow teachers a passion for continuous discovery and excellence. She was a leader in bringing STEM curriculum to the State of Idaho and served as the 21st Century Nampa STEM curriculum facilitator. In 2018, she was recognized as Teacher of the Year for Willow Creek Elementary,
Mary’s flower gardens are enviable and she was an accomplished photographer, seamstress and downhill skier. Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren, whose lives are rich because of her immersion in supporting their schooling, her sharing of skills, her wise words, and making sure an outing together was always in the works.
Mary will be forever loved and remembered by her family, friends, students and co-workers. She is survived by her husband John Geraud, of Meridian, Idaho; son Jason Geraud (Brittiny); grandchildren, Chase, Kade, and Dashel of Klamath Falls OR, daughter Betsy Denton (Bill), grandchildren Waylon and Gwen, of Meridian; her mother Martha Jankovsky; sisters, Carol Schiel (Phil), Joyce Wiley (Terry), Mabel Jones (Robin); brother Jim Jankovsky; her beloved father and mother-in-law Joseph and Bette Geraud; brother-in-laws Gary Geraud (Lea) and Jim Geraud (Cynthia); as well as over a dozen special nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her father James J. Jankovsky.
Condolences can be posted at www.accentfuneral.com and donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
