1957-2018
Mary Kingston, 60, formerly of Cheyenne, died peacefully March 20 at home in Foley, Alabama, with her husband, daughters and grandbaby girl at her side. She suffered from lung cancer and died from its complications. She was born June 24, 1957. She goes to be with her daughter, Hope, who died in 2000.
Her surviving family, including her husband Tim; daughters, Angela and Anna, their husbands, Jason and Daniel and their children, Natalie, Lily, Landon and Jolie; mother-in-law Shirley, of Laramie; brother Mike and his wife Bonnie, of Rock Springs; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Emily, husband Mark and child Erin, and John and his wife Andrea; and many, many friends grieve her death. She will always remain in their hearts.
Mary was a geriatric nurse and her caring and loving spirit helped her many patients. While Mary missed her family, she enjoyed her move to Alabama, with its warm weather, warm people, the water and an oyster or three.
A memorial for Mary will be from 10 a.m.-noon April 25 at the Laramie County Library. Everyone is invited. No flowers or gifts. Please make a donation to your favorite charity, including Mary’s — the COMEA House of Cheyenne or the Laramie County Library Children’s Book Section.
