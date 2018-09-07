Mary Jo Mullen Atherton, 76, of Laramie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at her home. She was born March 21, 1942, in Garnett, Kansas, to Edmund and Josephine Mullen. She moved to Laramie with her husband Robert Atherton when he got a job working at the University of Wyoming.
Mary Jo worked as executive director for the Wyoming Psychology Association. She was an avid quilter, acted with The Unexpected Company, sang with The Melodies and was active in local politics. She and her husband were involved with Foreign Foods. Mary Jo loved her family, including her two cats, Mirrcat and Callie.
Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years and her parents. She is survived by daughter Jodie Atherton and son-in-law Kirk VanDyke. She is further survived by siblings, Jeanie Johnson, Phil Mullen (Sue Smith) and Cathy Stacker; and stepbrother Kevin Mullen.
An Irish wake will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
