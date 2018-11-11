Mary E. Harris, of Citrus Heights, California, died Oct. 25, 2018, at home. She lived in Laramie from 1969-2004. She was born July 1, 1933, in Yuba City, California, a daughter of Emery and Dorothy (née Haffner) Todd. She grew up in Yuba City, Oakland, and Sacramento, California. She graduated from Oakland Tech High at Oakland in l95l and attended college classes at several schools around the country. In January l962, she was married to Lt. Donald G. Harris, a navigator on a B-52 bomber, stationed at Mather AFB, at Sacramento, California.
From 1952-1962, Mrs. Harris was employed as a legal secretary for various attorneys in Sacramento, California, and continued to work in law offices in Nebraska and Wyoming after her marriage. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and has been active in church all her adult life in the many Methodist churches all across the country while traveling with her husband in the Air Force. Mary enjoyed singing in the church choir, United Methodist Women, playing the piano, collecting and listening to classical music, reading and sewing. She also liked walking, gardening, nature in all forms, especially trees and birds, and traveling in their motor home.
Survivors include husband Donald G. Harris, of Citrus Heights, California; and two children, Nancy Balenzano and her husband Jon, of Roseville, California, and Becki Abrams and her husband Paul, of Fair Oaks, California; grandchildren, Christopher Donald Balenzano and Sarah Nicole Balenzano; and two nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother John Todd, of Sacramento, California.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, 109 Washington Blvd., in Roseville, California, with Rev. Rolland Loomis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Mary’s name to the Ministers’ Pension Fund of the United Methodist Church, Mountain Sky Conference, 6110 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO 80111-4803, or the Lift Fund at First United Methodist Church, 109 Washington Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678.
