Martha L. Clark

Martha was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, to parents Altha and Lloyd Curdis.
They moved to Midwest, where she graduated from high school with a class of seven students.
She married her first husband and had three children, Gary, who now lives in Brighton, Colorado, Lesa, of Wilsonville, Oregon, and Philip in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Martha and family lived on a ranch north of Laramie for some years and once was snowed in for six months.
After her divorce, she moved to Laramie, where she worked in banking. She later helped set up both Walmarts. She became head cashier and head of the layaway department. She loved her employees and especially working with the customers. People would wait in her line just to talk with her.
In 1980, she married love of her life Roger. Both were able to travel to Mexico and Canada and take two trips to Western Europe and a cruise to the Panama Canal.
Martha loved to have “big” gardens and many flowers in and out of the house.
She was an avid reader, loved to crochet and loved her collection of turtles and tea pots.
Many tea parties were hosted at her winter residence in Tuscon, Arizona, where she spent 14 seasons.
You will be missed, but always remembered, sweet Martha.
Commented