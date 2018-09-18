Martha Jean Bunn, 86, of Riverton and Thermopolis, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Thermopolis. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 22, 2018, at the Culture Hall of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 625 S. 10th St. in Thermopolis. Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Online condolences can be made at www.thedavisfuneralhome.com.