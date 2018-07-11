Martha Clark, 80, of Laramie, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona. A celebration of Martha’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Grace Baptist Church, 1603 Garfield St., with Pastor Tom Schoeneck officiating.
