Marlene K. Bennion, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Hospice of Laramie. A short memorial service will be from 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Springwind. Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home is in charge of cremation.
