Marland O. “MO” Clark, 94, of Cheyenne and formerly of Laramie, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Updated: November 23, 2018 @ 10:14 am
