Marland “MO” Clark, 94, passed away Nov. 20, 2018, in Cheyenne. He was born Nov. 23, 1923, to Harry and Mary Clark in Auburn, Nebraska.
He enlisted in the United States Army and was later honorably discharged. After that, he attended the University of Wyoming.
Marland married Karlene Coughlin on Feb. 14, 1948, and later had two children, Perry and Pam.
Marland and Karlene owned several businesses in Laramie: Clark’s Food Market, Clark’s Hallmark, Clark’s Clothesline, Kinder Cottage and Clark’s Kitchen Store.
Marland is survived by two children, Perry (Avis) Clark, of Lewisville, Texas, and Pam (Randy) Moulton, of Centennial. He has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry and his wife Karlene Clark.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Very Reverend Marilyn Engstrom. Military honors will be by the Wyoming National Guard and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the spring.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
