Marjory Anne Ryan, 76, passed away Nov. 30, 2017, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. She was born March 12, 1941, in Riverton. She was the 11th of 12 children born to her parents, Arthur Bernard Ryan and Marion Rebecca McDiarmid Ryan.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 5 in Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie. Following the service there will be a reception at St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 Grand St., Laramie, WY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Guild, P.O 1268, Cheyenne, WY, 82003, or a charity of your choice.
Cards can be sent to Jean Ryan Oxley at P.O. Box 1583, Laramie, WY 82073.
