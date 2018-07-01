1941–2017
Marjory Anne Ryan, 76, passed away Nov. 30, 2017, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. She was born March 12, 1941, in Riverton. She was the 11th of 12 children born to her parents, Arthur Bernard Ryan and Marion Rebecca McDiarmid Ryan.
She was an educator, a gifted photographer, a world traveler and an active volunteer in her community. Marjory taught two years in Casper, 18 years at Eastridge School in Cheyenne and 23 years at Anderson School in Cheyenne. She loved teaching this age group (second graders) and said “It is great fun teaching children 7 going on 8 as they have such great talent and an eye on the future!”
Marjory was an innovative teacher who promoted a “Bookworm” club that spread the excitement of reading by the students performing a number of musical productions each year. She also started a computer typing program for second graders, which was a big hit.
Marjory was a member of the Wyoming Educational Association, the National Educational Association, the Retired Teachers Association, Kappa Kappa Iota, an organization for educators, St. Mary’s Guild, AARP and the League of Women Voters.
Marjory was predeceased by her parents, seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Lou Heinzinger, of Helena, Montana, and Jean Oxley, of Laramie; nine nieces, seven nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 5 in Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie. Following the service there will be a reception at St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 Grand St., Laramie, WY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Guild, P.O 1268, Cheyenne, WY, 82003, or a charity of your choice.
Cards can be sent to Jean Ryan Oxley at P.O. Box 1583, Laramie, WY 82073.
Commented