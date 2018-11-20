Marion Nadine Cotton, 84, of Laramie, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at her home.
She was born Jan. 9, 1934, in Laramie to Edward and Essie (née Sawyer) Northrop.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Ferguson and Albert Cotton; her parents; and brother Robert Northrop.
Marion is survived by sons, Thomas (Mary), of Cheyenne, and Timothy (Julie) Ferguson, of Windsor, Colorado; grandchildren, Tom, Travis, David, Adam and Caitlin Ferguson; brother John (Colleen) Northrop, of Sturgis, South Dakota; and sister-in-law Wyona Northrop, of Sheridan.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Marion’s name.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
