Marilyn “Tim” Larson, 86, of Laramie, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Marilyn was born to Palmer and Marie Larson on July 11, 1931.
In 1965, she was the assistant to the dean of engineering at the University of Wyoming and retired after 40 years. She was a long-time member of St. Laurence O’Toole Church.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Frances Larson.
Marilyn is survived by her nephew Bob, his wife Laura, of New Mexico, and their daughter Teresa Thomas, of Nevada; cousin Marie Commeto and best friend and caregiver Beverly Arellano.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson, celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can made be made to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
