Marilyn Ann Dorrence, 77, of Laramie, passed away Tuesday, April 10 at Hospice of Laramie surrounded by her family, following a brave fight with a rare cancer.
She was born March 17, 1941, the first child of Albert and Fern Toth, in Rock Springs. While attending Rock Springs High School, she met the love of her life, Samuel Dorrence. They married Dec. 30, 1960, in Salt Lake City. Marilyn continued her education in nursing at Holy Cross Hospital, while Sam completed his degrees in chemistry at the University of Utah. While in Salt Lake City, they had a daughter, Julie, and a son, Michael. Upon Sam’s graduation, they moved their family to Corpus Christi, Texas, and added another daughter, Maria. In 1967, Marilyn and Sam returned to their beloved Wyoming and raised their children in Laramie.
While the kids were in school, Marilyn worked as a teacher’s aide and attended college. Upon completion of her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she taught third grade at Linford Elementary School for many years. Her sense of humor and kind heart were contagious, and she was beloved by her students and fellow teachers. Marilyn was known for creating special bulletin boards, decorated windows and fun classroom decorations for her students.
During their retirement years, Marilyn and Sam lived in their “dream” home near the North Fork River in Centennial. They enjoyed sitting on their decks, cherishing daily visits from many wild creatures such as mule deer, raccoons, chipmunks, many species of birds and the occasional moose and bear. Marilyn was a true advocate for nature and wildlife, and she was a lover of all pets, especially cats and dogs.
Marilyn, Sam and cat Chico enjoyed “snow-birding” throughout Arizona and New Mexico. They also shared many adventures to the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, Victoria, British Columbia, Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, San Diego, Monterrey, California, and Orlando, Florida. Since childhood, their favorite family retreats were Fremont Lake, the Wind River Mountains and Grand Teton National Park.
Marilyn was an amazing cook and avid reader of books. She maintained numerous friendships, many for more than 60 years.
She is survived by her husband Sam, of Laramie; daughter Julie and the late Steven Smith, of Cheyenne; son Michael and his wife Michelle, of Bozeman, Montana; daughter Maria and her husband Kevin Oder, of Laramie; grandson Stefan Smith and his fiancé Jessica, of Heeney, Colorado; grandson Andrew Smith and his fiancé Bri, of Cheyenne; granddaughter Monica Smith and her dear friend Houston, of Cheyenne; granddaughter Gabrielle, of Bozeman; and beloved cat Chico, of Laramie.
She is survived by her brothers, James Toth and Gail, of Pinedale, and Greg Toth and Donni, of Pinedale; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Rudy Magagna, of Rock Springs; dear niece Tina Russell and her family, of Lander, and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
A private celebration of life is being arranged. A family wake will take place on a later date at Fremont Lake near Pinedale.
Donations in her memory can be made to one of the following: World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy, Laramie Animal Welfare Society or a charity of your choice.
