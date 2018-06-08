A memorial honoring Margaret “Peg” Tobin will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 11 at St. Paul’s Newman Center. A reception will follow.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roger Abelson
- John M. ‘JJ’ Johnson
- Adolfina ‘Ada’ Roybal
- New faces fill university leadership positions: UW replaces 5 of 7 vice presidents in 3 years
- Candidate filing closes: Albany County Commission, City Council flush with competitors for August primaries
- Video from Wednesday's tornado north of Laramie
- Margaret C. ‘Peg’ Tobin
- Elaine Josephine Rerucha
- William ‘Bill’ Hunt
- Judith A. ‘Judy’ Smith
Commented