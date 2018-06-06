Margaret C. “Peg” Tobin, 97, joined the angels in Heaven, following a brief illness, on May 26, 2018, with the comfort and prayers of family at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. She was born Nov. 22, 1920, to Peter J. and Margaret (née Donovan) Tobin and was the third of their five children. Peggy and her siblings were raised in Casper and on the family sheep ranch near Midwest.
After finishing grade school at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Casper, she graduated from Midwest High School. Peggy’s college life started with a year at Mundelein College near Chicago. She graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in business education in 1942. In 1962, she earned her Master of Education from the University of Wyoming.
She was a business education teacher at Natrona County High School and an executive secretary for an oil and gas business in Casper and Denver. She spent a year as an associate dean at Loretto Heights College in Denver. She was best known as the dean of women in the office of student life at the University of Wyoming from 1964-1976. In 1970, this title was changed to associate dean of students. For one year during this time, Peggy served as a staff person for Wyoming Sen. Cliff Hansen in Washington, D.C.
Many different awards were granted to Peggy throughout her career, including but not limited to: The Service Award from The Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women (she was the first chair of this commission), recognized among the first involved in the women’s movement in Wyoming, Zonta Woman of the Year, UW Student Affairs Professional Award, National Outstanding Spur Advisor, Mortar Board Faculty Woman of the Year, National Association for Women’s Deans, Administrators and Councilors special citation, UW Panhellenic Council Outstanding Chapter Award, the 1997 UW Medallion Award, and most recently, the Pi Beta Phi House on the UW campus was changed to The Tobin House with approval of the University Board of Trustees and Administration.
At the time of her death, Peggy maintained her membership in PEO, Chapter U, the national and local Pi Beta Phi Alumni Association and the UW Alumni Association. She called St. Paul’s Newman Center her home parish since 1964 and actively participated in many aspects of the parish until moving to Cheyenne in 2014.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob Tobin and his wife Gert, Dick Tobin and Dr. Peter Tobin; sister Mary Jo Wilson and her husband Martin; and one niece.
Peggy’s survivors cover five generations. She is survived by sisters-in law, Marialyce Barrett Tobin, of Casper, and Dolly Studer Tobin, of Denver; 18 nieces and nephews and their spouses, children and grandchildren; several cousins; and many, many dear and close friends she considered as family.
A vigil for the deceased will be prayed at 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 15 with a funeral liturgy to follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne. A funeral liturgy will also be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper, followed by an interment at Highland’s Cemetery.
Though not the least bit an intentional showoff, and always a beauty, Peggy was “The Belle of the Ball” and the “Life of the Party” wherever she found herself. She enjoyed and appreciated everyone she met. Every niece and nephew “knew” he/she was the favorite. To some, she was Dean Tobin. To others, she was Peg or Peggy. To many of her family, she was known as Peggy Haunt. She provided all of us, family and friends alike, guidance, challenges, adventure and many fond memories. There are a countless number of students who have found benefit from her influence. She was gracious and generous, and she had a great sense of humor. To the very end, her tenacity and gentle strength of character held firm. Peggy could often be found enjoying the university’s basketball or football games. No one will forget meals at her home, including homemade lasagna and brownies before an afternoon football game. She enjoyed skiing, ice skating and golf. Music was always a part of her life, whether attending a concert, gathering fine works of many composers or simply enjoying her piano. At large family gatherings, she would play the piano along with her brother Bob on the violin, and a good sing-a-long would ensue. She cherished her Irish heritage and could often be found playing all the traditional tunes most any time of year. She took the opportunity to travel far and wide, including Ireland, Scotland, Scandinavia, Europe, China and Australia. From the time she entered the university to her final days, Pi Beta Phi Sorority was a part of her life. Active as a student, then involved with the general management of the sorority and care of the house itself was a priority to her. Memories of her on an extension ladder cleaning the gutters along the roof line, at the gentle age of 75-plus years, comes up in conversation regularly. Peggy loved her God, her family, her friends, Pi Beta Phi, the university and the state of Wyoming.
If you would care to contribute in her memory, the family would suggest St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070, or the University of Wyoming Foundation (The Tobin Funds Honoring Mr. and Mrs. Peter Tobin, The Peg Tobin Excellence Fund in Student Affairs or The Pi Beta Phi Scholarship Honoring Margaret C. “Peg” Tobin), 222 S. 22nd St., Laramie, WY 82070.
