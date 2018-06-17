Maisie Ann Kanaly died July 24, 2017, at the Riverwood Center in Jacksonville, Florida. She was 93 years of age.
Maisie was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Diamondville to Anthony and Jannet Stenhouse (née Sneddon) Dixon. She was the fourth of six children, who all grew up in Superior. She got her degree in nursing from the University of Wyoming and worked at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie for many years as a nurse. Eventually, she became the manager of the medical records.
On May 8, 1948, Maisie married Jack Kanaly. They raised five children in Laramie, both working full time and managing a personal business on their time off. After several years of hard work, they retired at the age of 54 and traveled to many places, especially Mexico, Arizona and Texas.
Maisie is preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; husband Jack; their son Kirk Michael Kanaly; grandson Brandon Alexander Ball, of Buchanan Dam, Texas; granddaughter Lindsey Ball Henderson, of Buchanan Dam, Texas; and son-in-law Michael James Mead, of Stokesdale, North Carolina.
Maisie is survived by daughters, Jackie O’Hare, of Centennial, Colorado, Jeri Johns, of Neptune Beach, Florida, Kim Ball, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, Kelli Spackman, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, and Kristie Mead, of Hooper, Colorado. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. June 23, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery. A reception will follow at 707 Curtis St.
