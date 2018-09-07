Lucy Suska, 95, of Walden, Colorado, died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
