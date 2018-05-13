Lu Ann Jackson, 89, of Laramie, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1928 in Davis, West Virginia, to John C. Forman and Lula L. Kitzmiller.
She is preceded in death by husband John Jackson Jr.
She is survived by son Ron Jackson and his wife Peggy, of Laramie; daughter, Rita Hall and her partner Deb Cole, of Carson City, Nevada; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no services scheduled, and cremation has taken place.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented