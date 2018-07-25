Louis C. Crozier Sr., 82, of Laramie, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Louis was born July 15, 1936, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Charles and Pauline.
During his life, Lou enjoyed anything that allowed him to be in the outdoors, such as hunting and fishing.
When he wasn’t outside, he was in his workshop. His trades included leather working and knife making. Later on in life, he retired from the Union Pacific Railroad, where he worked as a conductor for many years.
Louis loved his family and is survived by his three sons, Louis C. Crozier Jr. (Jennifer), Tim Crozier (Vickie) and Wesley Crozier (Paula). Lou is further survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Montgomery–Stryker Funeral Home, with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
