Loretta Jane Riedesel, 81, of Laramie, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 21, 1937, in Denver to Sam and Edna Hayden. Loretta graduated from Laramie High School in 1955. She met love of her life Edward “Ted” Riedesel, and they married Aug. 21, 1955, in a double ceremony with her sister Elaine Hayden marrying Harry Smith.
Loretta had many miscellaneous jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed the most and excelled at being a homemaker. She not only mothered and cared for her own children but for her children’s friends, her grandchildren and anyone else in need. She was a woman of strong faith and attended the Church of Christ regularly. She installed her morals and her faith in her everyday life and family.
Loretta had many talents and interests including collecting dolls, bowling, gambling, sewing and many more. She was very family oriented. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her developed a strong love and admiration for her. She captivated people with her presence, stories and songs (even the made-up ones).
Loretta is preceded in death by husband Ted Riedesel; parents, Sam and Edna Hayden; siblings, and Maxine Collins, Lucille Younglove and and Harold Hayden.
She is survived by siblings, Elaine Smith, Bob Hayden, Charlotte Hayden, Mary Kay Franklin and Danney Hayden; sons, Edward L. Riedesel Jr., Eric K. (Pam) Riedesel, Joseph S. (Peggy) Riedesel and Robert W. Riedesel; and grandchildren, Amanda Arias (Vincent), Eric (Kristi) Riedesel, Emily Wroblewski (Travis), Kadee Thompson (Austen), Aaron Riedesel, Colin (Sara) Riedesel, Luke Riedesel, Grace Riedesel, Ron (Steph) Swearingen and Vance Johnson. She also had many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and sister-in-law Molly Bridge (Jim).
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the Church of Christ.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Riedesel, Aaron Riedesel, Colin Riedesel, Luke Riedesel, Ron Swearingen, Bennett Malody, George Hayden, Casey Bader and Travis Wroblewski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Loretta’s memorial fund c/o Security First Bank, Laramie, WY.
