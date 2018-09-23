Lois Wiseman, 91, of Laramie, died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Laramie Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Task Force proposes new Lab School
- John Edward ‘JJ’ Gallegos Jr.
- Ken Babbitt
- John Edward ‘JJ’ Gallegos Jr.
- District wants less lunch debt in collectors’ hands
- UW’s freshman class likely to set record
- Freshman class breaks record by 10 percent
- Suicidal woman charged in Vedauwoo shooting
- More questions than answers on Biodiversity Institute
- Dry weather increases fire danger
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented